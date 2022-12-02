Mossmen, West Nile Crows, Educational Davis
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
A band plays to Lake Monona and listeners.
Educational Davis
media release: Gutentag, amigos and amigas! Mark your calenders for a night of synthesizers, libations, guitar pedals, and all the other unwieldy shit bands use to make noise.
Sláinte!
Musical entertainment:
Mossmen
https://www.facebook.com/themossmen
West Nile Crows (Milwaukee)
https://www.facebook.com/WEST.NILE.CROWS
https://westnilecrows.bandcamp.com/
Educational Davis
https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/album/navigation
10 PM
21+
FREE ($5 donation to musicians are encouraged & appreciated)