Moth BioBlitz

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Join Olbrich staff and volunteers as we observe, identify, and document various moth species in the Gardens. Explore Olbrich's nighttime wildlife and learn how to be a citizen scientist using iNaturalist, contributing valuable data on local moth biodiversity. Prior to the Moth BioBlitz, enjoy operatic performances in the Gardens performed by Fresco Opera from 7-8 p.m.

Info

Environment, Special Events
608-246-4550
