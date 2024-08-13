× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens A cecropia moth. A cecropia moth.

media release: Join Olbrich staff and volunteers as we observe, identify, and document various moth species in the Gardens. Explore Olbrich's nighttime wildlife and learn how to be a citizen scientist using iNaturalist, contributing valuable data on local moth biodiversity. Prior to the Moth BioBlitz, enjoy operatic performances in the Gardens performed by Fresco Opera from 7-8 p.m.