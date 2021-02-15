ONLINE: The Moth Central GrandSLAM

press release: The next Moth Central GrandSLAM is slated for this Monday (February 15). The storytelling showdown will feature eight StorySLAM champs from Chicago , Houston , Madison , Milwaukee , Nashville , New Orleans and the Twin Cities telling tales of unexpected fortune. The miracle in the morbid, the journey to the destination, or the door that opens when another shuts. Silver-linings and the best of a bad thing. When it rains it pours, but you know there’s a rainbow after the storm.

WHAT: The Moth Central GrandSLAM: Blessings In Disguise

WHEN: February 15, 2021, Doors open 7:15PM CT / Stories begin 7:30PM CT

WHERE: Virtual

TIX: $15 https://themoth.org/events/ central-grandslam-showdown

Hosted by: Jill Hopkins (Chicago) , the host of Jill Afternoons on Vocalo Radio, the Making Beyonce podcast for WBEZ, and The Opus podcast for Consequence of Sound. She's also a comedic essayist and culture journalist with bylines at The Onion's A.V. Club, Vice's Noisey, The Chicago Reader, and more. In addition to writing and hosting, in the BeforeTimes, you could find Jill DJing and playing in rock bands in Chicago. But, these days, you can find her at her desk in her attic almost exclusively.

Stories By:

Justin Dice (Houston)

Justin Dice is from Michigan but currently lives in Houston where he writes and tells stories, teaches, and watches too many Frasier reruns. After four years in Texas, he is still looking for anyone who knows how to play the midwestern card game "euchre." Anyone.

Klark Eversman (Twin Cities)

In normal times, Klark Everson likes to divide his time between his two favorite hobbies: open mics and fishing. These days he’s doing a lot more fishing. He has taken part in one or two Zoom events over the past year, but he’s not very good at working his computer. So don’t be surprised if he disappears from your screen before he’s finished. He hopes you enjoy however much of his story you get to hear.

Nestor "The Boss" Gomez (Chicago)

Nestor “the Boss” Gomez was born in Guatemala and came to Chicago undocumented in the mid-’80s. He told his first story at a Moth StorySLAM to get over the stuttering that plagued his childhood. Since then he has won nearly 60 SLAMs and several GrandSLAMs. Nestor also created, hosts, produces and curates his own storytelling show and podcast 80 Minutes Around the World, a show that features the stories of Immigrants and refugees from different parts of the world, their descendants, and allies. Nestor also published a collection of non-fiction stories, Your Driver Has Arrived. To learn more about Nestor visit his website Nestorgomezstoryteller.com

Shornima KC (Nashville)

Shornima KC was born in Nepal. She moved to the US at the age of 13. She was a middle school teacher for four years. She likes to travel, read, and do standup comedy in her free time.

Ralph Madison (New Orleans)

Ralph Madison walks in both worlds. He is a cinematographer and a Spiritual Healer. One day he will be shooting content for an NFL team and the next day he will be a fire keeper for a Sweatlodge. In fact, Ralph is combining his two avocations. He is working on a documentary about how plant medicines can heal issues that medical science can not. Ralph has learned to take all events in his life as a blessing.

Dennis Oulahan (Milwaukee)

Dennis Oulahan is a retired teacher. He and his wife Anne live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His book Shorties: Stories from Life was published in 2017.

Charles Edward Payne (Madison)

Charles Payne, M. Ed is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and a self-taught spoken word artist from Michigan. His work explores personal narrative and social commentary. He is the firstborn of a strict father and naïve mother. As a child, he loved hearing the sound of Paul Harvey's voice, whose innate ability to describe every intricate detail truly inspired Charles to tell stories himself. And yes, he can't wait to give you the rest of the story.

Musician: Ukulele songbird Katy Vernon was born and raised in London UK. She has become one of the busiest singer-songwriters in the twin cities. Her most recent record ‘Suit of Hearts’ gained local and international praise. Recently named ‘Best Acoustic Performer’ - City Pages 2020. She combines UK folk with Americana twang.