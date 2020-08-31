The Moth Central GrandSLAM

press release: The Moth’s upcoming virtual Central GrandSLAM—A Multi-City Showdown will be The Moth's first-ever, multi-city Central Time GrandSLAM Showdown, a battle of wits and words – fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between - with contenders from different StorySLAM cities competing for the crown.

Listen as eight StorySLAM champs tell tales of being out of their element: dressed for the opera at the clambake, out of the loop, the only person in the loop, the voice of dissent, the lonely fool. Outsider, interloper, odd one out.

WHEN: August 31 and Sept. 29 | Doors Open at 7:15 PM CDT | Stories Begin at 7:30PM CDT

WHERE: Zoom

TICKETS: $15 per household

Participating Markets: Birmingham, Chicago, Houston, Madison, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans, Twin Cities/St. Paul