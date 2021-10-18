The Moth Madison StorySLAM

press release: Prepare a five-minute story about lore. Hometown heroes or larger than life icons. Spending the night in a haunted house, family secrets uncovered, senior pranks that went down in history. Deep-seated superstitions that fly in the face of reality checks. Every myth has to start somewhere.

Hosted By: Kevin Willmott II

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin, at High Noon Saloon, 701 E Washington Ave

$15 - General Admission. Produced By: Noel Mariano and Jen Rubin.

Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry. Masks are required.*

NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

ALL tickets are seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Masks are required for entry and must be worn when not seated. Seating is not guaranteed. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals.

All sales final and include processing fees. This venue is 18+.