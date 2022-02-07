The Moth Madison StorySLAM

Jan. 5 update from Jen Rubin: We canceled the Moth in Madison for January. Hard to know what the right thing to do is with Omicron - but we are erring on the side of caution. We will be back on Feb 7 for the February StorySlam. If you purchased tickets to this event, they will be honored for February 7th at High Noon. The theme is LOVE HURTS.

press release: Madison StorySLAM: LOVE HURTS: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love...or used to love. Love that "Hurts So Good" also welcome.

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano

Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry. Masks are required. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

ALL tickets are seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals.