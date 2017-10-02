× Expand Marie Schulte Greer DuBois as Mother Courage in the Fermat's Last Theater Company production "Mother Courage Alone."

press release: Mother Courage Alone will be Fermat’s Last Theater Company’s fall workshop production. The show is an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s epic play, Mother Courage and Her Children and features one actor, a narrator and a musician. It is the first event in our 18 month Brecht Project.

Opening night is Thursday, September 28, 7:30 PM at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St. in Madison. Other shows in the A+LL space are Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

On Monday, October 2, at 7:30 PM the performance will move to the Fredric March Play Circle in UW Memorial Union for one night only. All performances are free and will feature talk backs with the cast, UW faculty and community leaders.

Set during The Thirty Years War, the play deals with the fate and fortunes of civilians trying to survive in a war torn world. The UNHCR estimates that there are more than 22 million refugees from armed conflict in the world today – Mother Courage, written by Brecht in the opening months of World War II, is a play for our time.

The role of Mother Courage will be played by Greer DuBois, a graduate of the theater department of Northwestern University – she played the role of Portia in Fermat’s debut staging of The Merchant of Venice in 2013. Steffen Silvis is the Narrator and is a PhD candidate in interdisciplinary theater studies at UW-Madison, and last played Sorin in the University Theatre’s staging of the Chekov parody, Stupid Fucking Bird. Diana Wheeler is the musician (violin and drums) and was in the cast of Fermat’s staging of Miss Julie in 2015, and has played in several recent productions by the Madison Shakespeare Co. Fermat’s founder David Simmons will direct. This workshop will be a condensed, linear retelling of the play as viewed retrospectively by Mother Courage.