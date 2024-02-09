2/9-24, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 2/24) and 2 pm Sunday. $25.

media release: Mother Courage and Her Children, by Bertolt Brecht, translation by David Hare will open Friday, February 9 on the Evjue stage at The Bartell Theatre. This Strollers’ Theatre production is multi-media, and moves from the 17th Century to today in an examination of America’s complicity in global war. Starring Stephanie Monday as Mother Courage, the show is directed by Julia Houck with video by Ben Barlow and a set design by Dillon Sheehan. Runs through February 24. Tickets at www.bartelltheatre.org.