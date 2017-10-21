Motherhive, Guppy Effect, MoodTrain

press release: Join Verge Manyen, a Madison ​drummer, ​percussionist​, animal lover and mental health awareness advocate, as he celebrates his 50th birthday!​

“VergeDay" is Verge’s way of thanking his friends, family, fans and fellow Madisonians for helping him on his road to recovery from suicidal depression and anxiety.

Enjoy local music by Motherhive, Guppy Effect, and MoodTrain. Verge will be performing all night long in each of the bands! Proceeds from door benefit ​Verge's favorite non-profit group, ​Primates Incorporated (www.primatesinc.com). There will also be a silent auction of many unique items to raise extra funds for this much-needed monkey sanctuary.

Thank you to all of the Event’s sponsors and donors: Nutzy Mutz and Crazy Cats, Sound Mindset, Big Strong U, Judy Bukowski, Axiology, Mad Hippie, Mrs. Beasters Biskits, Josh Rosebrook, May Lindstrom Skin Care, Goals Growth Performance and Fitness, Sue and Dennis Mengeling, Blissoma Holistic Skincare and Apothecary, Robin Bone, and Murphy’s Store on Ebay

Madison's own alt/funk/punk/pop rock trio, Guppy Effect, is the brainchild of song/science fiction writer Joe Leonard (bass/vocals) and guitar ninja Stefan Chandler Boerboom (guitar/vocals). Guppy Effect is known for writing punchy rock tunes that are in turns intriguing, exhilarating, touching and/or hilarious. And as an added bonus, Guppy Effect’s vocal harmonies are second to none. With Verge Manyen providing a funk rock backdrop on drums, the interaction of these three skillful musicians makes for a combustible mixture that allows them to live up to their motto: “Thrice the rocking power of other name bands!”.

MoodTrain is a groove-oriented, melodic improv rock duo that plays entirely improvised sets of funky rock music. Their sets feature no set tunes, chord structures or frameworks of any kind; the only rule is that there are no rules. Travis Ziegler (guitar) and Verge Manyen (drums) communicate with each other and the audience by coaxing, teasing, taunting, torturing, painting with and pounding on their instruments while maintaining a groove that will keep any crowd moving. Verge maintains that repeated listens to MoodTrain will change the way your mind processes music.

Headliners Motherhive are a funky rock freight train featuring the monster riffs and guitar wizardry of Sven Hansen; the solid, hook-filled, gut punch rhythm section of Matt Acker (bass) and Scott Chazan (drums): the soaring, passionate vocals and thought-provoking, inspiring lyrics of Michael Kerwin, and the funky, Latin- and African-tinged percussion of Verge Manyen. Don’t miss their set! Verge was their number one fan right up until the day they invited him to join the band!