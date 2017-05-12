Mother's Day Bazaar

press release: Show your love for the mothers in your life when you #BuyLocal. The bazaar will feature food entrepreneurs working out of FEED Kitchens. Meet the makers, hear their stories, and sample and purchase their products for Mom, or for yourself.

Vendors to include: FEED Bakery, Fruta Artesana, Jam Berrie, Madame Chu's Delicacies, Strey Dog, Curtis and Cake, Masala Mojo, and more. Lunch will be available from Jolly Frog Food Cart.