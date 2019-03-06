press release: MAPS' MotherTrees Support Group

Mondays 9-10:30am in the small, private room upstairs at Common Ground, 2644 Branch Street, Middleton. Babies and toddlers welcome.

Wednesdays 6-7pm in the private room at Stone Creek Coffee, 1216 E Washington Ave, Madison. No kids please.

Our in-person MotherTrees group meets weekly, offering a private, welcoming space for moms to come together to encourage and support one another. Meet moms who have been where you are and moms who are right there with you. We discuss topics such as: self care, keeping your individual identity, and mental health like anxiety and depression.

Along with our MotherTrees FB group, MAPS also provides a private, online support group for moms who find themselves struggling with a postpartum mood or anxiety disorder such as postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, or postpartum OCD. This online group is a welcoming, judgement-free community made up of local women who understand what you're going through. Contact us directly to be added to the group.

MORE INFO: https://www.madisonareaparentsupport.org/supportgroups