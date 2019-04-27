Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson

Google Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Detroit's Wilson have just announced they will be joining Motionless In White and Atreyu on "The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour".

Wilson recently released the carpool karaoke style music video for their "F*ck Up My High" remix featuring Hyro The Hero.

The band will be on tour in support of their latest release, Tasty Nasty, which came out this past summer via RED MUSIC. The album was produced by the band and Scott "The Ninja" Stevens (American Authors, Shinedown, Sick Puppies).

Info

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-284-5460
Google Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson - 2019-04-27 20:00:00