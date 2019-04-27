Motionless in White, Atreyu, Wilson

press release: Detroit's Wilson have just announced they will be joining Motionless In White and Atreyu on "The 2019 Spring Invasion Tour".

Wilson recently released the carpool karaoke style music video for their "F*ck Up My High" remix featuring Hyro The Hero.

The band will be on tour in support of their latest release, Tasty Nasty, which came out this past summer via RED MUSIC. The album was produced by the band and Scott "The Ninja" Stevens (American Authors, Shinedown, Sick Puppies).