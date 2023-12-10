The Motor Primitives, the ghost particles

media release: The Motor Primitives were a four-piece band from Madison, Wisconsin. The group played rock'n'roll they called Proto Pop Punk. Their sound infused catchy melodies with the raw elements of proto-punk music. They’re together again to play their self titled album that was released in 2006. Their live performances lead their audiences through a set that span high-energy rockers to mid-tempo head-bobbers to warm, grooving, melodic songs.

The ghost particles is a new band comprised of veteran Madison musicians, some of whom have been active on the local music scene since the mid ‘70s. Bassist Joel Tappero (Spooner), keyboardist Don Irwin (The Rousers), guitarist, harmony vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Dave Benton (Spooner, The Rousers, The Waterdogs) and lead singer, songwriter.