Mount Horeb Farmers' Market

3-6:30 pm Thursdays, 5/7-10/15, Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church lawn.

press release: The market will open (as planned) May 7! We have new, updated policies for both vendors and customers in order to keep our community safe. Please read these BEFORE YOU ATTEND MARKET!

Many of our vendors will be offering pre-orders online. WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all patrons to participate in these options. This will cut down time spent at market, help facilitate social distancing guidelines, and help market run as smoothly as possible. If you go to our website (www.mthorebfarmersmarket.com) you can go to our "Where to Buy Local Food" page and find links to their online sales platforms.

We want to make this work for everyone, so let's all do our part together!