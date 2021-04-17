Mount Horeb Grand Opening Weekend

media release: Community Grand Opening Weekend Event: 4/17 and 4/18. Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday, 12pm-4pm.

Jangle Natural Living, 134 E. Main St, Mt. Horeb, is opening to the public on 4/3/21, and will be a part of a big downtown Grand Opening event on 4/17 & 4/18 that will welcome several new businesses to the downtown Mount Horeb corridor. And while you are there, pop into the re-opening event at Isaac’s Antiques, another Holmstrom business next door, packed with antiques, vintage finds, unique goods, and great DIY projects

Other stores participating in the grand opening weekend include Gemplers and Sugar Troll.

The Holmstrom Family has deep roots in Mount Horeb. Janelle is owner and master maker of Jangle SOAPworks, a natural bath and body product company that has been a popular local brand found at the farmer’s markets and at Isaacs Antiques and Soaps for years. So when they heard Isaac’s was for sale, they jumped on the opportunity and soon found themselves

deep into renovation and inspiration to bring a full natural living concepts retail shop to downtown Mount Horeb.

Jangle Natural Living is a new retail store in the old Isaac’s Soap space that will have natural living necessities, organic baby items, natural gifts and home goods, products from local artisans, and more! JNL is focusing on healthy living, healthy home, healthy family, and healthy planet.

The big event will have door prizes, raffles, giveaways, & more!

Being Covid Careful - Masks Required. Occupancy Following County Guidelines. Visit the website and JNL social media for more details on the grand opening event!

