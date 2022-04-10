Mount Olive Festival Orchestra with Mount Olive Christus Choir

media release: On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:00 PM, Music At Mount Olive will present the masterful German Mass (Deutsche Messe D. 872) of Franz Schubert. The Mount Olive Festival Orchestra makes their debut in collaboration with the Mount Olive Christus Choir in this arrangement, set to reflect the proper order of service and the historic first presentation of this masterpiece at Mount Olive.

This event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering is appreciated.