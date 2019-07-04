Mount Vernon Fourth of July

press release: On July 4th the members of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mount Vernon will be grilling up a delicious chicken dinner in the Mount Vernon Forest of Fame Park for the 40th year in a row. The dinner will be served from 11:00-3:00, unless the chicken runs out sooner. Carryouts are available.

Click on Mount Vernon Park "Forest of Fame" to see photos of July 4th Chicken BBQ from previous years.

A silent auction will run during the day with over 200 items to bid on. At 11:00 the Mount Horeb Fire Department will lead the “kid’s bike parade” to the park. A flag raising ceremony will take place at the park at the end of the bike parade.

The park board is planning another great FIRE WORKS show in the Mount Vernon Park at Dark! Plan to spend the day with us in the beautiful Mount Vernon Forest of Fame Park.

WELCOME to our CHICKEN DINNER

½ CHICKEN DINNER - $12.00

¼ CHICKEN DINNER - $9.00 DINNERS INCLUDE:

• GRILLED CHICKEN

• POTATO SALAD

• BAKED BEANS

• DINNER ROLL

• YOUR CHOICE OF DESSERT

• BEVERAGE (COFFEE, WATER, ASSORTED SODA)

• EXTRA SERVING OF SODA OR WATER – $1.00

½ PIECE OF CHICKEN ALONE - $5.00

*CHECK OUT THE SILENT AUCTION TENT!

*JUST COFFEE SERVED TO SUPPORT OUR YOUTH

*STAY FOR THE FIREWORKS AT DARK!