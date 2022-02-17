press release: MMoCA will present two films in February that artist Kenneth Tam said were influential in his work on Silent Spikes, a two-channel video on view in the Imprint Gallery through February 27. On February 10, join us for The Rider (2017), directed by Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals), which explores the American heartland and contemporary masculinity through the story of Brady, a Lakota Sioux and a rodeo cowboy. An injury cuts short Brady’s career, and he must find new meaning to his life that had been defined by riding horses.

On February 17, MMoCA will screen Mountain Patrol: Kekexili (2004), directed by Lu Chuan. Inspired by true events, a volunteer posse patrols the remote Tibetan region of Kekexili to protect endangered antelope from poachers. The film explores the vulnerability in these men as they seek to protect this revered antelope. An embedded journalist investigates the conflict between the patrol and the poachers, despite the dangerous terrain and threat of violence.

MMoCA Cinema tickets are $7 or free for members or those under 18. Tickets go on sale in the Lobby at 6:30 PM.