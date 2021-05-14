The Mountaintop
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: By Katori Hall; Directed by Ron OJ Parson.
MAY 14 – JUNE 19
There’s a storm brewing at the Lorraine Motel. And the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside, as a weary hero receives a smoke and a reality check from a mysterious housekeeper; both of them roiled by the repercussions. A growing moment of connection, unpredicted and unpredictable. It’s a conversation about racism and justice and holey socks. About the divergent paths of legacy, and how sometimes a great man is also human. A riveting, poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr.’s missing minutes on April 3, 1968.
Featuring Gavin Lawrence as Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. and Sola Thompson as Camae.
This performance may contain smoking of tobacco-free cigarettes.
*In accordance with Actors Equity Association rules and Iowa County gathering guidelines, audience capacity in the Touchstone is currently limited to a maximum of 25% capacity, or 30 people, per performance. For those who cannot join us in person, a digital version of The Mountaintop will also be available.