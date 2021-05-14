press release: By Katori Hall; Directed by Ron OJ Parson.

MAY 14 – JUNE 19

There’s a storm brewing at the Lorraine Motel. And the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside, as a weary hero receives a smoke and a reality check from a mysterious housekeeper; both of them roiled by the repercussions. A growing moment of connection, unpredicted and unpredictable. It’s a conversation about racism and justice and holey socks. About the divergent paths of legacy, and how sometimes a great man is also human. A riveting, poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr.’s missing minutes on April 3, 1968.

Featuring Gavin Lawrence as Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. and Sola Thompson as Camae.

​This performance may contain smoking of tobacco-free cigarettes.

*In accordance with Actors Equity Association rules and Iowa County gathering guidelines, audience capacity in the Touchstone is currently limited to a maximum of 25% capacity, or 30 people, per performance. For those who cannot join us in person, a digital version of The Mountaintop will also be available.