Move for Boys and Girls Clubs Campaign Awareness Walk

media release: On Saturday, July 10, 2021, a group will walk 50 miles in one day to raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County’s MOVE4BGC campaign. The walk kicks off the final week of the 2021 MOVE4BGC fundraising campaign. It includes a 2-mile Black history walking tour in downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County site. This is being organized and led by Peter Gray, committee chair of the MOVE4BGC fundraising campaign. Anyone is welcome to join the 50-mile walk or 2-mile Black history walking tour! For more information, contact Peter Gray at peter@petergraysearch.com or 608-225-2074.

WHERE & WHEN:

4:00 am: start at McKenzie Family Club; 232 Windsor St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

8:00 am: McPike Park; 202 S. Ingersoll St, Madison, WI 53703 (start of Black history walking tour, led by Wisconsin Historical Society)

N. Blount St. and E. Dayton St. (Site of Hill Grocery/Thomas residence/Miller house)

S. Hancock St. and E. Main St. (Site of Flom Hotel/American House hotel)

1 N. Pinckney St. (American Exchange Bank building, BGCDC’s Club on the Square)

S. Hamilton St entrance to Capitol, corner of S. Carroll and W. Main St (discuss Vel Phillips)

Millie Coby, goddaughter of Vel Phillips, will be speaking

10:00 am: Forest Hill Cemetery (graves of Beverly & John Jefferson)

12:00 pm: Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club; 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711

2:00 pm: Taft Street Boys & Girls Club; 2001 Taft Street, Madison, WI 53713

4:45 pm: Olbrich Gardens; 3330 Atwood Av, Madison, WI 53704

9:30 pm: Finish back at McKenzie Family Club; 232 Windsor St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Please note: times are approximate and will likely vary.

50-mile walkers will be wearing white to raise awareness of the end-of-campaign White Party, which will be held on Saturday evening, July 17. Find more info below.

On Saturday, July 17, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) will be hosting their nineteenth annual bike, run, or walk fundraising event, MOVE4BGC. Their initial fundraising goal of $1,000,000 was met at the end of June. Now, their new goal of $1,200,000 is the largest yet with funds supporting the upcoming McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. MOVE4BGC is a family-friendly event and will start at 7:00 a.m. at McKee Farms Park at 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, WI. Those interested in registering or donating can visit www.give.classy.org/MOVE4BGC.

registration prices: $45: June 16 - July 16; $75: Same Day Registration

Also on Saturday, July 17 at 6:00 p.m. is a White Party hosted by BGCDC with live music, entertainers, food and drink, and more. Tickets can be purchased for $50 a piece at www.give.classy.org/ bgcwhiteparty. This party will celebrate the end of the MOVE4BGC fundraising campaign.