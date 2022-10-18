Movement as Sanctuary

media release: Please join Catrina Choate-Heretoiu and Bogdan Heretoiu for an afternoon of movement inquiry and exploration as a sample of the programs they will soon begin offering in Madison. The workshop is donation-based and all proceeds will benefit MCS. The workshop will contain two parts:

Bogdan will discuss and explore hands-on ways to incorporate movement as an active tool for change. After 40+ years of practice and teaching martial arts, he designed the Grasshoppers methodology to fit a modern, contemporary reality, to support and enhance the development of his own children, and to fully complement all students’ daily lives - including other sports they might be passionate and involved with.

Catrina will discuss and take questions about somatic applications of the Feldenkrais method in arts, sports, and health. Catrina will offer an introductory Awareness Through Movement lesson on increasing mobility and stability with a lesson that will help to unwind your spine.

FREE / Donations appreciated (proceeds will benefit MCS)

Catrina Choate-Heretoiu is a Feldenkrais practitioner and dance educator who works with recovery and learning through movement. She is the co-founder of Soma Studies which includes online/live somatic classes that help inform people from all walks of life on how neuromuscular exercises can directly improve professional and daily function.

Bogdan Heretoiu is the founder of Arts4Hope, a Creative Consultancy Agency focused on Community projects. He is a dedicated father, Director of the iPower Ninja Program in Champaign, IL, and a passionate Filmmaker and Teacher.

As a Martial Arts practitioner, his lifelong passion ultimately led to the establishment of The Grasshoppers Club where practice focuses on each Student’s abilities and needs. This approach is unique because the Students’ development - at any age - is at the center of the practice, empowering through concrete applicable skills and offering everyone who joins the practice a student-centered safe space to use martial arts as a somatic path to self-discovery and improvement - regardless of age and skill level.