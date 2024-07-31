Movers and Shakers: Reducing Bird-window Collisions in Your Community

media release: Up to 1 billion birds die every single year after hitting windows in the United States alone, but there are many ways for homeowners, building occupants, and community members to change this! Bird conservation takes a village, and we invite you to become part of that effort!

This online presentation is specially geared toward Master Naturalists, Master Gardeners, Bird City Wisconsin municipalities, Audubon chapters, nature centers staff, and bird club members. Our goal is to increase the number of people knowledgeable about the bird-window collision problem and its solutions, so you can share this information with your communities.

This presentation is offered both at noon and 7 p.m. Central Time (same content, offered at two times —pick the session that works best for you).

The presentation will cover the following items:

How big of a problem are window collisions

Why do they happen

What species are most affected

How to modify windows to reduce collisions

Wisconsin municipalities that have adopted bird-safe glass ordinances

How to share this information with your communities

PERKS FOR YOU:

Attendees can receive 1 advanced training hour toward their Master Naturalist or Master Gardener annual requirement.

All attendees will be entered to win a drawing for the beautiful What It’s Like to Be a Bird coffee table book by David Allen Sibley (must be present in the Zoom during the time of the drawing to win).

This event is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wisconsin Master Naturalists, and SOS Save Our Songbirds. Registration is open to anyone interested in attending.