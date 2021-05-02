ONLINE: Moving for Mental Health
Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us on Sunday, May 2nd for our 10th Annual Moving for Mental Health 5K & 1 Mile Run/Walk + Collective Movement. We'll be offering in-person and virtual opportunities to participate.
Participate In-Person: Tenney Park Pavilion, 402 N Thornton Ave
9:30am: Race Material Pick-Up; 10:00am: Race Start (5K or 1 Mile Run/Walk); 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Collective Movement Activity (details to come)
Participate Virtually: We'll be live streaming content all day, promoting movement and wellness. We invite you to join wherever you are and move in whatever way feels good to you.
Join now and participate in the Chrysalis (We're Still) Moving for Mental Health Facebook Group
- Virtual Workouts
- Mutual Support
- Chrysalis Motivational Stories
- Healthy Meal Ideas
- And More!
COVID-19 Safety Measures
Here's what we are doing to keep our community safe & well.
- Capping participation at 100 people for the run/walk and 30 people for the collective movement activity to reduce traffic.
- Asking all participants to practice social distancing and mask wearing (we'll have masks and hand sanitizer available).
- Offering touch less race day materials pick-up.
- We'll have great ventilation as we will be 100% outdoors.
- We will not be gathering for communal snacks post race, but will be offering Chrysalis Pops to go!
We are really looking forward to building community both in-person and virtually to promote wellness and reduce stigma!