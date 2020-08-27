ONLINE: Moving Forward: Building a More Equitable World

press release: The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated health disparities in Wisconsin and across the world. The challenges of equity and systemic racism have been magnified as protests at the death of George Floyd from police brutality ignited a movement for justice, locally and globally. Bringing together diverse campus, community and international voices—including UW faculty, health care providers, public health experts and policy makers—the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) is hosting a new webinar series, “COVID & Equity: What We’ve Learned; Where We Go From Here.”

The series begins July 23 and continues July 30, August 20 and August 27, moving from local to global challenges and lessons learned to planning for the future. The first three panel presentations will be from 9-10 a.m. Central Daylight time.

Aug. 27: COVID & Equity: Moving Forward: Building a More Equitable World, 9:00-10:00 a.m. Dekila Chungyalpa, director of the Loka Initiative, moderates the session. Panelists include Wisconsin state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik and Ho-Chunk elder Janet Rice. The session will explore what we can do today to build greater equitable and sustainable health for all. Where are the opportunities for greater equity in environmental, social, economic and health policies? How can we build on the strengths of all stakeholders and ensure all voices are heard? Register for the webinar here.