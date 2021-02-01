ONLINE: MPD Chief Shon Barnes Swearing-in Ceremony

media release: The swearing-in Ceremony for Dr. Shon F. Barnes as the 30th Chief of Police for the City of Madison will be streamed live for the media and public on Monday, February 1.

Monday, February 1st at 10:00am: https://media.cityofmadison.com/Mediasite/Play/21179b370085428bb093aff1a27999621d

Welcome and Introductions: Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg

Opening Remarks: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Police and Fire Commission (PFC) Administers Oath to Chief: PFC member Jacqueline Boggess

Pinning of the Chief: Dr. Stephanie Dance-Barnes

Remarks: Chief Shon Barnes