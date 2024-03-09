MPL Director Finalists Meet & Greet

media release: Three candidates have been identified as finalists in the search for the next director of Madison Public Library:

Peter Petruski, current division chief for collection and access at Arlington Public Library in Virginia

Sarah Townsend, current assistant director of libraries at Suffolk Public Library in Virginia

Tana Elias, current digital services and marketing manager at Madison Public Library

"The Madison Public Library Board is delighted with the pool of candidates to serve as the next director of Madison Public Library," said Alyssa Kenney, board chair. "These three finalists are excellent leaders and each have deep public library experience.”

The community will have an opportunity to meet the three finalists at an upcoming event planned for 9:30 a.m. at Goodman South Madison Library on Saturday, March 9.

The Madison Public Library Board spearheaded a nationwide search in collaboration with the City of Madison and recruitment firm Bradbury Miller. After receiving many qualified applications and going through a robust and competitive process involving multiple rounds of interviews, the applicant pool was narrowed to the three finalists listed above. Throughout the process, multiple stakeholders have been involved, including library staff, Madison Public Library Board members, Madison Public Library Foundation staff and board members, staff from the Mayor’s Office and staff from the South Central Library System.

The final round of interviews will take place on Friday, March 8, followed by the public Meet & Greet at Goodman South Madison Library on Saturday, March 9.

The event will begin with breakfast and a chance to interact with the candidates in an informal setting from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Goodman South Madison Library, followed by a Community Q&A from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the finalists in the Evjue Room across the foyer at the Urban League of Greater Madison. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for consideration.

Learn more about the upcoming event at madpl.org/directorfinalists. Registration requested, but not required.

¡Después de un proceso de entrevista robusto y competitivo, se han seleccionado tres finalistas en la búsqueda del próximo Director de la Biblioteca Pública de Madison! Los finalistas completarán una última ronda de entrevistas el viernes 8 de marzo, seguida por una oportunidad para que el público conozca a los candidatos en la Biblioteca Goodman South Madison el sábado 9 de marzo por la mañana.

detalles del evento:

Date: sábado 9 de marzo

sábado 9 de marzo Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

9:30-11:30 a.m. ubicación: Biblioteca Goodman South Madison [2222 S. Park St]

¡Ven a escuchar la visión de cada finalista durante un Conocer + Saludar (Meet + Greet) con la comunidad! Disfrute de un desayuno ligero mientras se familiariza y charla con los vecinos y los finalistas en la biblioteca Goodman South Madison de 9:30-10:30 a.m., luego cruce el vestíbulo hasta la sala Evjue en Urban League of Greater Madison para una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con los candidatos de 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tendrá la oportunidad de entregar preguntas para que contesten los finalistas - un moderador estará presente para ayudar a facilitar este proceso. Se pide el registro pero no es obligatorio.*

Registro

*Si desea enviar una pregunta con anticipación, necesita adaptaciones o desea solicitar una traductor, complete este formulario.