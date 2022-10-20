MPO-CARPC Open House

media release: Thursday, October 20 | 4:00 - 6:00pm

Hosted by the Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission

Location: 100 State Street, Suite 400, Madison (above Ian’s Pizza)

We moved in November 2019 and now it's finally time to party!

Join us for an open house to see our new shared office space at the top of State Street, meet staff, and mix and mingle with others from communities, agencies, and organizations throughout Dane County. Refreshments will be provided, including Ian's pizza and non-alcoholic beverages.

