MPO-CARPC Open House
Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission 100 State St., fourth floor, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Thursday, October 20 | 4:00 - 6:00pm
Hosted by the Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission
Location: 100 State Street, Suite 400, Madison (above Ian’s Pizza)
We moved in November 2019 and now it's finally time to party!
Join us for an open house to see our new shared office space at the top of State Street, meet staff, and mix and mingle with others from communities, agencies, and organizations throughout Dane County. Refreshments will be provided, including Ian's pizza and non-alcoholic beverages.