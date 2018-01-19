MPower Champion Public Showcase
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Hear directly from 2017's MPower Champion Cohort as they share their sustainability success stories.
Featured panelists are representatives from the 2017 MPower Cohort:
- Attic Angel Place
- HotelRED
- J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.
- National Guardian Life Insurance Co.
- Planet Bike
- SVA
- UW Credit Union
- YMCA of Dane County
