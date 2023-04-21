Mr. Chair with Jon Irabagon
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jazz.
media release: Mr. Chair is a Madison-based, contemporary fusion ensemble for music fans of all backgrounds. Their sound palette is diverse, and used to tell stories in styles cinematic, surreal, romantic, funky, and whimsical.
We’re joined by special guest Jon Irabagon on tenor saxophone. He brings an incrediblly rich and dynamic voice, as well as some deep music. Not to be missed!
