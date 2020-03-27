Mrs. Fun with Laurie Lang

press release: "MRS. FUN & JazzBassMama Unplugged" ...sharing our favorite tunes in the Jazz Trio format

Complex. Sophisticated. Adventurous. The music of MRS. FUN is a unique blend of off-center jazz, ultra-funk, spoken word rap, and neo-cabaret. Kim Zick (drums) and Connie Grauer (piano). Joined by Jazz Bass Mama, Laurie Lang.

MRS. FUN http://mrsfun.com/

Laurie Lang (bass) www.LaurieLangMusic.com

Cover $15 (students $10 with ID)