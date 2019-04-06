Mrs. White's Fabulous Egg

press release: Antonia Body, famed owner of PlumBody Art Gallery (and notorious fence of stolen art) has been murdered! Did she really owe money to all of these people? And where is Mrs. White's Fabulous Faberge Egg? Join us for a spring-themed, legend-filled murder mystery dinner at Water House. Pick your role and deduce whodunnit! A 5-course Spring-themed dinner, dozens of clues, and more laughter than you can devil an egg with!

Our murder mystery dinners are small, intimate, and very interactive - this ain't no dinner theater! You are one of the dinner guests. You use your clues to guide your actions, collect your clues, and deduce whodunnit. Mystery in the beginning, wild accusations throughout, and prizes at the end! Join us, won't you?