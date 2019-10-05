press release: USA | 2019 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Justin Chon

Cast: Jake Choi, Mark Krenik, Alfredo Tavares

This sophomore feature from director/co-writer Chon (Gook) centers on Kasie, a young Korean American woman who struggles to care for her bedridden father while spending her nights working as a hostess at a karaoke bar. When she finally turns to her estranged brother for help it seems like things might turn around, but eventually they must both deal with their family’s complicated past. Ms. Purple beautifully and sensitively illuminates some of the shadowy corners of Los Angeles that are often hidden from view. Co-writer Chris Dinh will participate in a post-screening discussion. Screening with the support of the 2018 Asian-American Media Spotlight.