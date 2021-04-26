RSVP for MSCR Adult Softball Leagues

media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to announce that Adult Softball Leagues are back for the summer of 2021!

MSCR Adult Softball offers men's, women's and coed softball leagues playing a ten-week season beginning on June 1. Games are held at diamonds throughout Madison.

According to Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director, "We are excited to bring this Madison tradition back after a summer off due to COVID-19 and can't wait to see players of all skill levels back on the diamonds."

MSCR Adult Softball Leagues Schedule Options are:

· Coed Slow Pitch - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

· Men's Slow Pitch - Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

· Women's Slow Pitch - Tuesdays and Thursdays

The fees are per player:

· Coed is $55

· Slow Pitch Men's is $60

· Slow Pitch Women's is $60

· Fast Pitch Women's is $65

The registration deadline is Monday, April 26. Registration information is available at mscrsportsleagues .org

Players who are looking to join a team can register at mscrsportsleagues.org. There is no fee until the player is officially matched to a team.

For more information, please contact asld@madison.k12.wi.us .

MSCR, a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District, is a public service recreation department serving the community since 1926.