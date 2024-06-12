Goodman-Rotary 50+ Fitness Program Anniversary Luncheon

media release: MSCR to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Goodman-Rotary 50+ Fitness program

The Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Goodman-Rotary 50+ Fitness Program is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a special luncheon on Wednesday, June 12, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Holtzman Center, 333 Holtzman Rd.

Join MSCR to share memories with other participants, instructors, board members and former staff while enjoying a delicious catered lunch from Bunky’s! The event includes a special educational presentation, “An Integrated Approach to Health and Wellness Across the Lifespan”, by Jill Renken, Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging Executive Director. The event also includes door prizes and a special video highlighting the Goodman Rotary program.

The Goodman Rotary 50+ Fitness program is a long-standing active aging program for adults ages 50 and better in the Madison area. It provides the opportunity for life-enhancing exercise at an affordable cost.

The MSCR Goodman Rotary 50+ Fitness Program began in 1994 with an initial gift from Irwin D. and Robert A. Goodman. The philanthropists formed a partnership with the Downtown Rotary Club of Madison, which manages the endowment fund, and MSCR, which runs the program. This gift helps MSCR keep fees affordable for these high quality activities for older adults.

The MSCR program now serves more than 9,000 adults annually, from the very active to those who have physical limitations, in more than 130 fitness and health classes year round. Programs are offered indoor, outdoor and virtually. Classes include aqua fitness, balance enhancement, cardio dance, chair fitness, Concept2 rowing, gentle exercise, Pilates, strength training,Tai Chi, walking and yoga.

The program continually receives positive feedback, as one participant describes, “I have taken classes at MSCR for at least 15 years...probably more. It is responsible for my continuing ability to walk and keep my body moving without pain. I love the instructors and the many people that attend which makes classes fun to continue.”

According to Mary Roth, MSCR Executive Director, “MSCR is proud of this unique, valuable 50+ program that keeps so many adults happy, healthy and balanced. We are enhancing the quality of life for these individuals which has a huge impact on the Madison community by providing engaging activities, social connections and wellness support.”

Mindy Vinje, Goodman Rotary 50+ Fitness Specialist, describes “I see the benefits and joy that this long standing program brings to our customers every day. It is exciting to see participants in a range of activities from our traditional classes to our most recently added, like TRX and Parkour. Looking to the future, we will continue to offer high quality fitness classes and make our classes even more accessible to the Madison community.“

Use course #40117 to register for the luncheon at mscr.org. MSCR offers a variety of recreation programs for all ages. Summer class registration is open, go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.

$18 ($27 non-resident).