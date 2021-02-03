ONLINE: MSCR Call for Art

press release: Create a piece of artwork inspired by Black leaders or visionaries whose message speaks to you. Then submit your art --paintings, drawings, collages, even videos of songs or dances by Friday, February 19. Art submission link provided upon registration. All of the artwork will be showcased in a virtual art gallery on the MSCR YouTube Channel. Register today for this unique celebration!

“Black History Month is an opportunity for us to celebrate the important contributions and achievements of Black people throughout our history. It’s more than sharing stories to remind us of how far we have come. It is also a reminder to deepen our commitment to educate, engage and empower,” described Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director.

Register at mscr.org. Please call 608-204-3000 for more information.