MSCR City Nature Challenge

media release: Join MSCR's Outdoor Programs for this special event at Madison School Forest! For the first time in Wisconsin’s history, we will be joining over 400 cities in collecting important biodiversity data in this worldwide event. City Nature Challenge, endorsed by the Nature Conservancy, is a global bioblitz that brings together communities through citizen science. Learn ID skills and select a trail route that fits your level of involvement. No experience needed. Registration requested.

Registration link: https://apm. activecommunities.com/ mscractivenet/Activity_Search/ 26423

When: May 1, from 1-4pm, Madison School Forest Day Lot (1680 Fritz Rd, Verona)