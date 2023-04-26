RSVP for MSCR Day Trip

media release: Join MSCR on Saturday, May 6, as we team up with Milwaukee Food Tours for the “Burgers & Custard Capital of the World” Food and History Tour. Start the day at the Milwaukee County Historical Society in the historic Brewers Bank building and learn about its role in popular television shows and films. Explore the exhibits, gift shop and purchase a beer to enjoy. (The legends - Pabst, Blatz, Schlitz or a Miller). Take a short stroll and give two thumbs up with a visit and photo opportunity with Fonzie along the Milwaukee RiverWalk. “Ayyyyy…”

Enjoy a hamburger and fries lunch at a classic Milwaukee diner, Miss Katie's. Delve into a “custard crawl” with stops at two historic custard stands, Leon's Frozen Custard and, the oldest in Wisconsin, Gilles Frozen Custard Stand.

Fee covers narrated, guided city tour, lunch, custard and motorcoach transportation. Tour includes minimal walking; must be able to enter / exit the bus multiple times during the day. Bus loads at 8:15am on Pflaum Rd in front of LaFollette High School. The registration deadline is April 26, 2023.

Register now at mscr.org. $104.

MSCR is Madison's public recreation department, offering a variety of activities for all ages including arts, enrichment, fitness, outdoors, sports and more. Go to mscr.org for more information.