MSCR Family Fun Night

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding Free Family Fun Nights. The event features face painting, rock climbing, youth performances, community resource booths, photo booth fun, a book giveaway, and these fun MSCR opportunities - fitness, FIT2GO, Art Cart, raffle prizes and dinner. All activities including dinner are free.

Be the Best You! takes place on Friday, April 20, 6-8:30 pm at East High School, 22222 East Washington Avenue