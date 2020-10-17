MSCR Paddling Trip

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR), Madison’s public recreation department, is offering several opportunities to spend time paddling! MSCR skilled instructors provide introductory information on equipment, basic paddling strokes, and then lead the group to enjoy the lakes. All PFDs, paddles, boats and equipment are sanitized for safety and left untouched for at least 24 hours between participant usage. Participants 16 and younger must register with an adult unless otherwise noted.

Babcock Park

Enjoy fall colors on the water in this trip from Babcock Park to Mud Lake and back. Meet at LaFollette High School to carpool to Babcock. Canoe or kayak trip, if solo please plan to kayak. Takes place on Saturday, October 17, 12-3pm, $20. Course #28136

MSCR offers a variety of programs including arts, fitness, outdoors, sports and mores. View and register for classes at mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information. Fee assistance is available, go to mscr.org. MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department serving the community since 1926.