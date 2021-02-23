RSVP for MSOL Connect

press release: Join us for our next MSOL Connect on Thursday, February 25, 7:00 p.m for a conversation with Leotha and Tamera Stanley. Registration is free and open now!

Leotha & Tamera Stanley, the husband-and-wife team who lead the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir, are fixtures in the Madison music scene. They conduct programs for local school music students, present the Gospel Carols Concert each year, and collaborate with the Madison Symphony Orchestra for the annual Christmas concert. Leotha and Tamera will present behind the scene insights about a variety of programs they have been engaged in, including MSO Christmas productions, Gospel Carols, MLK Community Choir “Lovely Day” production, their “Be A Friend Challenge” and more. Come spend an evening getting to know these incredibly talented and giving musicians.

Please RSVP by Tuesday, February 23. After registering, you will receive the Zoom invitation with instructions about attending the event.