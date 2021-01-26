RSVP for MSOL Connect

press release: MSOL Connect is a series of one-hour online events created during the pandemic to keep MSOL members connected and engaged. Each event is an informative and entertaining presentation related to classical music.

The Evolution of the MSO Education Program

Thursday, January 28 — 7:00 p.m.

What are the origins, plans and innovations for the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s nationally-recognized Education and Community Engagement Programs? Look into the past and future with MSOL Connect on Thursday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. Join a conversation with Music Director John DeMain, Education Director Kathryn Schwarzmann, and Associate Conductor Kyle Knox, who is taking over much of the youth concert conducting duties. They will discuss developments and new initiatives planned for the Symphony’s existing programs, how diversity will play a bigger role in MSO education efforts, and how the education programs are surviving and thriving during the pandemic. Kyle Knox, also Music Director of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, will talk about how WYSO helped keep talented young musicians engaged and motivated during this abnormal time.

This is your opportunity to learn about how the Symphony’s education programs are evolving. MSOL Connect is free to attend, but registration is required. After registering, you will receive instructions on how to attend the event. Registration closes on Tuesday, January 26 so please RSVP by then.