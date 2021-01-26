ONLINE: Multi-Craft Core Curriculum

press release: Join WRTP/BIG STEP for our information session on Tuesday, January 26 at 4 PM for our upcoming MC3 (Multi-Craft Core Curriculum) Training Program.

What is MC3? The MC3 pre-apprenticeship certiﬁcate training program is a nationally recognized credential designed to increase the diversity of apprenticeship candidates. The curriculum includes:

  • Construction Industry & Trade Awareness
  • OSHA 30 Certification
  • First Aid and CPR
  • Basic Math for Construction
  • Heritage of the American Worker
  • Financial Literacy
  • Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Material Handling
  • Basic Blueprint Reading
  • Diversity and Sexual Harassment in Construction
  • Hands-on Projects
  • Earn Madison College credit

Click on the link below to register for our information session:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsde2uqDsjEtRgItcJq45Qg0meUDBP8D8B

Class size is limited so pre-registration is recommended and encouraged!

Call any of the WRTP/BIG STEP Staff to start your registraion:

•         Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org

•         Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org

•         Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org

Careers & Business
262-619-6560
