ONLINE: Multi-Craft Core Curriculum

press release: Join WRTP/BIG STEP for our information session on Tuesday, January 26 at 4 PM for our upcoming MC3 (Multi-Craft Core Curriculum) Training Program .

What is MC3? The MC3 pre-apprenticeship certiﬁcate training program is a nationally recognized credential designed to increase the diversity of apprenticeship candidates. The curriculum includes:

Construction Industry & Trade Awareness

OSHA 30 Certification

First Aid and CPR

Basic Math for Construction

Heritage of the American Worker

Financial Literacy

Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Material Handling

Basic Blueprint Reading

Diversity and Sexual Harassment in Construction

Hands-on Projects

Earn Madison College credit

Click on the link below to register for our information session:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom. us/meeting/register/ tZwsde2uqDsjEtRgItcJq45Qg0meUD BP8D8B

Class size is limited so pre-registration is recommended and encouraged!

Call any of the WRTP/BIG STEP Staff to start your registraion:

• Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org

• Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org

• Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org