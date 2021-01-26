ONLINE: Multi-Craft Core Curriculum
press release: Join WRTP/BIG STEP for our information session on Tuesday, January 26 at 4 PM for our upcoming MC3 (Multi-Craft Core Curriculum) Training Program.
What is MC3? The MC3 pre-apprenticeship certiﬁcate training program is a nationally recognized credential designed to increase the diversity of apprenticeship candidates. The curriculum includes:
- Construction Industry & Trade Awareness
- OSHA 30 Certification
- First Aid and CPR
- Basic Math for Construction
- Heritage of the American Worker
- Financial Literacy
- Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Material Handling
- Basic Blueprint Reading
- Diversity and Sexual Harassment in Construction
- Hands-on Projects
- Earn Madison College credit
Click on the link below to register for our information session:
https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.
Class size is limited so pre-registration is recommended and encouraged!
Call any of the WRTP/BIG STEP Staff to start your registraion:
• Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org
• Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
• Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org