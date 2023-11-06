Multi-generational Beading and Quillwork

media release: Founding Director of Little Eagle Arts Foundation, Melanie Tallmadge Sainz, will present her story of how she came to call herself an artist and lead a hands-on activity. She will engage participants in a conversation about the history of naturally found and foraged bead materials as well as European glass beads used for commerce and adornment amongst the Ho-Chunk people. Participants will be invited to choose from a variety of bead and quill materials to create their own beaded friendship bracelets. This multi-generational workshop is open to individuals and families of all ages. All supplies provided.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/23/23).

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.