press release: Author Muriel Simms will share some of the stories she collected for the book from the descendants of twenty-five early African American families who settled--survived and thrived--in Madison, Wis., in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Seeing a pressing need to preserve these little-documented experiences, the lifelong Madison, Wis., resident collected stories from the families who came to Madison more than 100 years ago and formed vibrant and cohesive communities of churches, businesses, and social clubs, and who frequently came together in the face of adversity and conflict.

The event is part of the Urban League's 50th Anniversary celebration. Light refreshments will be served. A book signing will follow.