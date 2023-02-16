6:30 pm Thursdays. Free.

media release: Music bingo is a fun spin on the classic game of bingo. After receiving your bingo card with song titles instead of numbers, you’ll jam out to snippets of songs from a wide variety of themed playlists. If you have a song listed on your card, you tick it off. From there, the same rules apply as regular bingo.

There will be two separate games, one at 6:30 and one at 7:30, with multiple chances to win prizes in each game. Play one or both games! No boring numbers here, just placing one hit song after another as you play BINGO to the music. Bingo meets Name that Tune!

Hosted by Dream Day Entertainment.