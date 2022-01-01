ONLINE: Music for Paradise

media release: “Music For Paradise: A Benefit For Western KY Tornado Relief,” a concert event supporting the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western KY, will take place Saturday, January 1 at The Burl in Lexington, Kentucky, with a simultaneous livestream broadcast presented by Oh Boy Records. The fundraiser will support those affected by the devastating tornado that crossed the region last week and feature performances from artists with close ties to the area, including Abby Hamilton, Brit Taylor, Brother Smith, Cole Chaney, Eric Bolander, Grayson Jenkins, John R. Miller, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, Magnolia Boulevard, Nicholas Jamerson, Scott T. Smith, Senora May, Wayne Graham and Wolfpen Branch.

Tickets for both the livestream and in-person concert go on-sale today at 2:00pm ET/1:00pm CT. Details for the livestream can be found HERE.

Of the event, Oh Boy Records’ Jody Whelan shares, “We are heartbroken at the devastation that has hit Muhlenberg County and so much of Western Kentucky. It’s a place that the whole Prine and Oh Boy Records family holds dear to their heart. But it’s been incredible to see how many people have come together, so quickly, to help in any way they can. In particular, John’s fans have continually shown us how willing they are to honor him by their acts of generosity for those in need. ‘How lucky can one man get.’ The folks at The Burl have put a lot of work into putting this show together, and we’re really grateful to be able to help out in any way.”

In continued support of the community, Oh Boy is offering several additional ways to raise money for Kentucky Tornado Relief including new merchandise—such as Muhlenberg County and “Kentucky Is Pretty Good” t-shirts and “Paradise” prints—as well as a limited number of 7-inch vinyl bundles featuring John Prine signing with Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers and Kelsey Waldon, all of which have been signed by Childers and Waldon. Additionally, a raffle to win a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl of “The Kentucky Sessions,” signed by Prine and Waldon, is now live—full details here.

About Oh Boy Records:

Oh Boy Records is the country’s second oldest artist-owned independent label and the oldest in Nashville. Founded in 1981 by Prine and his longtime manager Al Bunetta, the label continues to be a vital part of Nashville’s independent music community with a roster that includes Tré Burt, Kelsey Waldon, Dan Reeder, Arlo McKinley and Emily Scott Robinson. Celebrating its landmark 40th anniversary this year, Oh Boy recently released a new documentary series, “Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records,” exploring the history of the label, as well as Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, a new tribute record celebrating Prine’s legendary life and career.

About John Prine:

Regarded as one of the English language’s premier phrase-turners, John Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.