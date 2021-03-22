ONLINE: Music from Copland House

media release: Music from Copland House time-travels across the centuries when it features Pulitzer prize-winning composer John Harbison's provocative quartet for piano and strings entitled November 19, 1828, the day the beloved 19th-century master Franz Schubert passed away. This eerie, ethereal "musical hallucination" invokes moments in the Viennese composer's life, his passage into the afterlife, and his conjuring of imaginary sounds and unrealized musical ideas. This 45-minute program, filmed by Jeremy Tressler and Dreamflower Studios, includes a complete performance of this striking work, and is preceded by a brief introductory conversation with the artists, and followed by a live Q&A with viewers.

Music from Copland House artists: Curtis Macomber, violin; Kathryn Lockwood, viola; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Michael Boriskin, piano.