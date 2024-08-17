media release: Music in the Mills/ Rotary Music Festival will take place Saturday, August 17, at Seljan Company’s grounds, 100 South C.P. Ave (on Lake St./Hwy B) in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Kids’ activities (9:30 a.m.-12 Noon); artists and vendors (10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) Four bands, starting at 10:00 a.m. jazz/swing; R&B, funk and disco; modern country rock; and ‘80s, 9'0s, and beyond tunes. Music line-up includes Main Street Band (10:00 a.m.), V Funk (Noon-2:00 p.m.), Tim Daniels Band (3:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.), and SUPERTUESDAY (6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.). Beverage tent and food available for purchase. Interested in hosting a 10x10 booth or serving as a sponsor or donor? Please contact Andy Barnes at aktconsultants.com for information. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Lake Mills Rotary Club raises funds to support community projects (such as blood drives, food pantries, etc.), youth activities, and scholarships. To help ensure plenty of food, RSVP for free tickets: https://lakemillsrotaryclub. com/page/music-in-the-mills- art-and-music-festival