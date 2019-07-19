Music & Lyrics II

press release: Madison Storytellers hosts an evening of true stories, spoken word, and song. Sign up to share a true story from your life or a piece of poetry (slam style), or sit back soak in the performances by our featured artists.

About the artists:

Anna Wang, a classically trained pianist, makes atmospheric pop that evokes the likes of Lorde and Charli XCX. Four-on-the-floor beats, shimmery synth hooks, jangly guitar loops, lilting vocal melodies — all are second nature for the versatile singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer based in Madison. Beat for beat, hook for hook; Wang makes music that will get stuck in your head.

Matthew Charles is a poet with a decade of experience. A frequent pop-up at Just Bust, Charles also competed at the National Poetry Slam (NPS ) in Chicago. His poetry explores vulnerability that encourages and galvanizes others into that safety risking thing we call intimacy - which we need - but increasingly we are afraid of. A hallmark of his art is its honesty, and themes include family, adoption, faith, race, trauma, and overcoming. His art tends to be quite heavy, and it is in that heaviness that the audience can connect with him.