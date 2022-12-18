Music of Christmas

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Ring in the season with a morning of Christmas music and the singing of the Hallelujah Chorus! Featuring musicians from St. Luke's Lutheran Church: • 27-piece Orchestra • Festival Choir • Worship Band • Handbells • Children’s Choirs • David & Malia Huntsman • Jeff VanBendegom

Free to the public. Shows at 9:00 & 10:30 a.m. at Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St, Middleton, WI 53562.

Holidays, Music
608-831-6084
